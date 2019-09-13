Dallas police investigating after social media threat forced emergency landing of Southwest Airlines jet

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Dallas police are investigating after a social media threat led to the emergency landing of a Southwest Airlines jet at Love Field Airport Friday afternoon.

According to NBC 5 in Dallas, a passenger on a flight from Lubbock to Dallas received a threat on social media while the flight was in the air.

The airline investigated and determined the threat was “noncredible,” but was still granted an expedited clearance into Love Field.

The plane was surrounded by police and fire vehicles after landing and escorted to the gate.

Passengers were expected to be deplaned and re-screened before continuing as a measure of caution, according to NBC 5.

Though there have been some reports of delays, flights at the airport are still departing and arriving.

Dallas police are investigating the threat.