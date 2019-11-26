Dallas Cowboys serve community with Thanksgiving meals at Salvation Army

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – After their win against the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys’ players proudly wore the red aprons to serve an early Thanksgiving meal to people in the Dallas community.

Serving the hot meals is a long-time tradition between the Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys who look forward to the yearly event.

Tight end Jason Witten and other veterans were among those who handed out meals to those at the Salvation Army in Dallas. Rookies served at the Fort Worth’s Salvation Army site.

“I feel like a game like this is a testament to what kind of team we want to be and what kind of team we are gonna be for the rest of the year,” Demarcus Lawrence.