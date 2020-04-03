Dallas County Judge to issue cease and desist order to Hobby Lobby

DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) – At least two states have ordered arts and crafts chain Hobby Lobby to close its stores in the face of the coronavirus. On Thursday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced he will soon issue a Cease & Desist order to the Hobby Lobby Corporation, according to NBC5.

Colorado’s Attorney General’s Office sent the company a cease and desist letter ordering the stores to shut by Thursday evening. Meanwhile, Ohio’s Attorney General Dave Yost tweeted that Hobby Lobby’s general counsel says they are closing their Ohio stores Thursday night– in compliance with the state’s cease and desist order.

Judge Jenkins told KXAS he was recently informed that many of the Hobby Lobby stores in Dallas County remain open, despite not being an essential business.

“The way we determine what is an essential business is not me and a couple of guys who stayed at a holiday inn express last night,” said Jenkins.

Judge Jenkins said the decision to stay open places profit over public health.

“There are plenty of places to buy yarn and art supplies that are fully compliant with our orders and have robust online platforms,” he said.

He said Hobby Lobby staying open is unfair to those business owners who have followed orders.

“It’s a slap in the face to the businesses that are following this order that a few outliers are putting the community in danger,” said Jenkins.

Hobby lobby did not respond to a request for comments on the order.