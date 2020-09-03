Dallas-area man pleads guilty to helping ISIS for 5 years

DALLAS (KETK/AP) – A Dallas-area man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday afternoon to supporting the Islamic State group.

According to an AP report, Omer Kuzu, of Plano, admitted to “conspiring to provide material support to terrorism.”

The 25-year-old man and his brother left their homes in 2014 and flew to Syria. Once there, he spent five years providing communications support for front-line ISIS fighters. Kuzu also worked in the Caliphate’s technology center.

Kuze was captured in early 2019 by Syrian forces and was then turned over to the FBI and returned to Texas.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and is scheduled for sentencing on January 22 of next year.