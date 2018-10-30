Dad says he didn't expect backlash over father-son Nazi costumes

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) - A Kentucky man says he now regrets dressing his son and himself in Nazi costumes during a trick or treat event.

A picture of Bryant Goldbach of Owensboro and his son was posted online and has been sparking outrage. Bryant Goldbach dressed as a Nazi soldier and his son as Adolf Hitler during Owensboro’s Trail of Treats event.

Goldbach says he originally did it for historical purposes but admits he didn’t think through his idea.

"Anyone who knows us knows that we love history and often dress the part of historical figures," Goldbach wrote on social media.

Goldbach claims he received snide remarks and his son was threatened for wearing the costume at the event Thursday evening.

"Tonight grown adults threatened a child over his costume," Goldbach wrote on social media. "Threatened to rip his outfit off of him, screaming obscenities, scaring a small child."

Many say the costume was in poor taste.

Goldbach says he didn't realize it would stir as much controversy as it has and he apologized for his actions.

"I think it was in bad taste for me to let my child to wear that, probably for me to wear that. It didn't occur to me. I thought it was a bad decision on my part," Goldbach said.

Shelby Worden said, "With all the hate in the world, it's bringing out more hate from the past. It's showing things that shouldn't be, not necessarily brought up, but romanticized."

The Rabbi at Temple Adath B’nai Israel made a statement concerning how people should be mindful of what costumes they wear during Halloween.

Rabbi Gary Mazo spoke about the incident.

“The fact that the father apologized is important; the fact he did not know the costumes would be offensive is a very sad reflection on our society," Mazo said. "A good rule of thumb would be: 'if your costume calls to mind an event where millions were killed, choose another costume'."

The picture of Goldbach and his son has been circulating on social media and it's stirring up controversy.

Goldbach says he did not see the backlash coming.