Dad defends son's Hitler Halloween costume while also apologizing for it

OWENSBORO, Ky. (KETK) - A Kentucky dad came under fire this week after what most people say is a poor choice in Halloween costumes.

Bryant Goldbach went to a Trunk-Or-Treat event Thursday dressed as a Nazi soldier with his five-year-old son dressed as Adolf Hitler. He posted a phot of him and his son to Facebook and the backlash was immediate.

Rabbi Gary Mazo of Temple Adath B’nai Israel called Goldbach's costumes "a sad reflection of our society." He went on to say "“If your costume calls to mind an event where millions were killed, choose another costume.”

Goldbach apologized for the costume in a Facebook post, but also complained about other costumes that were on display. He said that he merely wanted to use the costumes to portray historical figures.

"We saw people dressed as murderers, devils, serial killers, blood and gore of all sorts. Nobody batted an eye. But my little boy and i, dress as historical figures, and it merits people not only making snide remarks, but approaching us and threatening my little 5 year old boy. ... Yes liberalism is alive and well. And we had the displeasure of dealing with the fruits of the so called 'Tolerant Left.' "