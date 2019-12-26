Cuney police chief pleads guilty to tampering charges

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On December 12, police chief Gregory Sinkfield Jr. pleaded guilty in a hearing for tampering with a government record in the Longview court.

According to local authorities, the police chief was arrested on May 4 of this year by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office but only spent a brief amount of time in custody.

Sinkfield was released of his duties as police chief after a unanimous vote by the Cuney City Council on July 31 of this year.

Judicial records said that he must serve 240 hours of community service and a five-year deferred adjudication sentence.

Sinkfield had also been charged later in May for an unrelated organized criminal activity gambling probation.

According to the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, 19,000 U.S. dollars and 150 games involved in the crime were seized at a location in which he was involved with.

He received a 7,500 dollar bond and court documents stated that the case date has yet to be set.