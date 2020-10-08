Winnsboro Police investigating large amount of political sign thefts

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Winnsboro Police is investigating a “large amount” of political sign thefts throughout the city.

In a release sent out late Wednesday night, the department said they would be increasing the number of officers on patrol. The statement did not say whether a specific political party or candidate was being targeted.

Three different vehicles are believed to be involved in the theft and investigators say that it is likely “a group of young people…”

If you see this take place, please call 903-342-3620 or send a message on FB with the license plate.

