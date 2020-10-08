Whitehouse man accused of murder rejects plea deal, trial set for February

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Whitehouse man accused of murder after a brutal fight rejected a plea deal offer from prosecutors and his case will now proceed to trial.

Lars Theorine, 53, is charged with killing 51-year-old Michael Reed back on January 2. Police responded to the scene in the 400 block of Hanks Street. When they arrived, no one answered but when they arrived at the back of the house, they found a door covered in blood.

After entering the house, they found Lars Theorine, 52, and Michael Reed, 51, on the floor of the kitchen with blood all over the walls and floor.

Officers attempted CPR on Reed, but quickly determined that he was already dead. They then moved to Theorine, who muttered “He tried to kill me” to them. He repeatedly fell in and out of consciousness.

Reed’s body showed multiple defensive wounds to his chest and arms, as well as multiple stab wounds on his back and neck.

Theorine was the owner of Paradise Skating Rink and Big Kahuna Indoor Parties in Whitehouse. He is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Smith County Jail.