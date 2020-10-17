U.S. schedules execution of man found guilty of murdering two youth ministers in Texas 21 years ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK)- Attorney General William P. Barr told the Federal Bureau of Prisons to schedule the execution of a man who was found guilty of murdering a couple at Fort Hood in 1999.

According to the Department of Justice, Brandon Bernard was with a group that killed Todd and Stacie Bagley, who were youth ministers at the time.

Todd let Barnard’s accomplices into his car and gave them a ride. Later, they pointed a gun at him and made the couple get into the trunk of the car. The men then drove Todd and Stacie around and tried to steal their money and pawn Stacie’s wedding ring.

The couple tried to talk to their kidnappers about God and asked if they could be released.

The abductors eventually arrived at the Fort Hood military reservation, where Bernard and another person sprayed lighter fluid on the car. Meanwhile, the couple continued to sing and pray inside the trunk.

The Department of Justice reported that Stacie said, “Jesus loves you,” and “Jesus, take care of us,” before her and Todd were shot in the head. Todd died as a result and Stacie lost consciousness.

Bernard later lit the car on fire, which killed Stacie from smoke inhalation.

In June 2000, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas found Bernard guilty of two counts of murder and other crimes. They also unanimously recommended a death sentence which was affirmed on appeal.

Bernard is scheduled for an execution by lethal injection on December 10, 2020, at the U.S. Penitentiary Terre Haute, Indiana.

Christopher Vialva, an accomplice of the crime was also executed on September 22, 2020.