Tyler man indicted on child porn charges, allegedly had 3,500 images on his phone

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man accused of having 3,500 images of child pornography on his phone has been indicted by a Smith County grand jury.

James Edward Clement, 38, was indicted last month, according to court records. He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, detectives began investigating back in April after multiple tips were received with various images of child pornography. After issuing subpoenas to Suddenlink Communications, they were able to track down Clements due to his phone number and email address.

Investigators went to his apartment and when officers arrived, they described Clement as “emotional.”

Police seized his phone and later discovered more than 3,000 files of alleged child porn on his phone. He said that no one knew about it and that he was a victim of child abuse and had “been dealing with it since I was a kid.”

He is scheduled to appear for arraignment before Judge Christi Kennedy on Friday, September 18. Clement must enter a plea by October 15.

If convicted, Clement is facing up to 10 years in prison.