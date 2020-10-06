Texas man arrested for human trafficking; victim found with “branding” tattoos

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas man was arrested Monday in Shreveport on a human trafficking charge according to Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington.

Ray Charles Samuels, Jr., 31, of the Dallas area was taken into custody just before noon Monday following a human trafficking investigation conducted by undercover agents with the Bossier Sheriff/Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force.

When undercover agents questioned the female during the arrest at a Bossier hotel, they noticed she had signs of human trafficking, including bruising and “branding” tattoos. She eventually admitted to the agents that she was not free to leave on her own will.

After the investigation determined Samuels was trafficking the victim, undercover agents found him hiding in his vehicle with a loaded pistol and drugs in the hotel parking lot. Although he attempted to resist arrest, they managed to take him into custody.

Samuels was charged with human trafficking, pandering, promoting prostitution, resisting arrest, money laundering, possession of a firearm with a controlled substance, possession of Schedule 1 (Marijuana) and possession of Schedule 1 (Ecstasy).

Representatives from Purchased – NOT FOR SALE, a local organization that provides “rescue, relationship, recovery and resources to women and children experiencing sexual exploitation and sex trafficking,” offered assistance to the victim.

The Bossier Sheriff/Police Narcotics/Vice Task Force comprises law enforcement officers from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Bossier City Police Department. All agents are also assigned to the NW Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force. In addition, FBI agents aided in this investigation.

Further charges are pending.