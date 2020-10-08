Smith County warns of scammers using Officials’ names

Unknown caller. A man holds a phone in his hand and thinks to end the call. Incoming from an unknown number. Incognito or anonymous

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A scam that has used Smith County officials’ names have continued to circulate throughout the community.

In recent weeks, the Smith County Sheriff’s office reported a scam in which the caller identified himself at Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller informed the victim that she failed to show up for a court date and that she needed to post a $2,500 surety bond.

The called instructed the victim to stay on the line as she drove toward the Sheriff’s Office at 227 N. Spring to meet with him.

The victim’s husband was able to intercede and the caller disconnected.

According to Smith County, earlier this week, another similar scam was detected, in which the caller used the name of Smith County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jimmy Jackson.

On Wednesday, two people reported receiving a similar call from someone purporting to be from Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran’s office.

They were reportedly told they owed taxes, fines or fees and were instructed to make their payment via PayPal.

Smith County assures that at no time will anyone from the Smith County Judge’s Office or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, or any law enforcement agency, call an individual and request cash or monetary payment over the phone.

Never provide anyone with debit/credit card numbers or personal information such as Social Security numbers, birthdates or driver’s license numbers over the phone. The only time you should ever provide this information is if the call was initiated by you and it is to a known individual.

If you receive a similar phone call, simply hang up and call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600 or the local law enforcement agency within your jurisdiction.