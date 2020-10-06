Shots fired in Tyler apartment after attempted sexual assault of man

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Four shots were fired at a man who allegedly broke into a Tyler apartment early Tuesday morning and attempted to sexually assault a man who lived there.

Tyler police told KETK News that the incident occurred in the Chelsea Creek Apartment Complex at 4900 Thistle Dr.

Investigators say three friends lived in the apartment. One man awoke in his bed to find a stranger grabbing his buttocks. The stranger had removed a window screen, opened the window, and touched the man.

Another roommate came into the room to help the victim after a dog began barking at the man and fired four shots at the burglar. Officers on the scene said that it doesn’t appear that any of the shots hit the man.

The burglar escaped and police are still processing the scene for evidence. The names of the apartment residents have not been released.

This is a developing story. KETK News has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.