Rusk County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who fled from deputies

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who ran from deputies Friday night.

In a video posted from September 11, a black man is seen leaving his blue, GMC pickup truck and running through a gate into a wooded area. The deputy stopped chasing him once he lost sight of the man.

The sheriff’s office did not specify why the man was being stopped or what charges he could be facing once he is captured.

If anyone knows this person’s identity, please contact Rusk County Crime Stoppers, RCSO Investigator Shane Perrault at (903) 657-3581 X-207, or send a Facebook message.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.