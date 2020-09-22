Police: Tyler man robbed man at gunpoint, threatened to kill victim’s family over money dispute

TYLER ,Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man is behind bars after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint and threatening to kill his family.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, 28-year-old Ricardo Vega is accused of coming to a man’s house on September 7 and demanding money owed to him and also told him he needed drugs. The victim told police while he owed Vega $3,200, he does not sell drugs.

Vega left and allegedly returned with three other men. One had “an ‘AR’ style rifle” and the other two have handguns. They then started taking items out of the victim’s garage:

SONY Audio System (valued at $760)

iPhone X+ (valued at $1,600)

Pressure washer (valued at $1,200)

After stealing the items, the men fired their guns into the air and began banging on the doors and windows of the home, according to the warrant.

When deputies responded to the scene, Vega texted the victim again in Spanish threatening to kill him and his family while demanding the money again.

Over the next week, police documented several times where Vega, or friends of his, harassed the victim’s family to pressure them in dropping the charges. Some even posted sensitive financial information to Facebook about the victim.

The warrant states that Vega continued to harass the victim to drop the charges or he “will harm his family.” Many of the victim’s friends and family have been inside the home when the calls come in and have terrified his children, police say.

Vega is currently in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond and is charged with aggravated robbery. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Vega was arrested in June 2019 for an alleged DWI, but jail records show that the District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute the case.