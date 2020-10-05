Parents of Tyler 3-year-old who suffered chronic abuse and died, both indicted

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The parents of a Tyler three-year-old who died earlier this year, have been indicted.

Back on July 15, Courtnie and Manuel Williams, both of Tyler, were arrested and charged for capitol murder of person under 10-years-old, which is a first-degree felony in Texas.

On September 24, the Williams were indicted.

A warrant was issued by Judge Christie Kennedy of the 114th District Court based on the testimony of a Tyler police officer with specialized training in crimes against children, alleges that the injuries found on the child’s body indicate “a history of abuse.”

According to the warrant obtained by KETK, when the Tyler Fire Department and EMS were called to the home, they found an “unresponsive” 3-year-old. The first responders then called the Tyler Police Department to the home.

When they arrived, officers were informed by first responders that the child “had numerous bruises to the face,” according to the warrant.

Afterwards the child was taken to Tyler hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The detective assigned to investigate the case interviewed the child’s parents, Courtnie Williams and Manuel Williams.

“During the interviews, neither Courtnie Williams nor Manuel Williams would provide an explanation or history for the numerous injuries to (the child’s) body,” the warrant says. “They both informed that they are the primary caretakers for (the child) and she was in the care of Manuel Williams when she became unresponsive.”

The warrant says Courtnie Williams received a FaceTime call from Manuel Williams during which “she observed the child face down on the floor with her buttocks elevated. She said the child had defecated and vomited.”

Courtnie Williams told investigators that “she had witnessed Manuel Williams grab the child’s arms forcefully, whip her with a belt and hit her in the stomach with a closed fist,” the warrant says.

“Manuel Williams would state that he has witnessed Courtnie Williams slap the child across the face,” it says.

The detective said he had reviewed photos of the child taken at the hospital by another officer.

“I observed significant injuries to the child’s head, forehead, ears, neck, chest, arms, abdomen, back, and legs,” the warrant says. “The injuries appeared to be inflicted injuries, all in different stages of healing. The pattern of injuries appeared to be consistent with different mechanisms used to inflict the injuries.”

Courtnie and Manuel Williams are in the Smith County Jail on a bond of $1 million each.