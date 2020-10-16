NFL owner victim of attempted carjacking

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson looks on during the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson is shaken up but unhurt after an attempted carjacking, according to a spokesperson.

Senior Vice President of Communications for both sports teams Greg Bensel said Benson is doing fine after the harrowing incident.

“I can confirm that an incident did occur in Orleans Parish involving Mrs. Benson while she was in her vehicle,” Bensel said. “While she was very shaken at the time, she was unharmed and is doing fine. She wanted to send her sincere gratitude to the men and women of the New Orleans Police Department that responded so quickly and professionally. We cannot comment further as this is an active investigation.”

Benson was driving her vehicle in the 6200 block of South Claiborne Avenue around 2:13 p.m. on October 10 when a white Nissan Titan truck parked directly beside Benson’s vehicle, according to the NOPD.

An unidentified man got out of the truck and climbed inside of Benson’s vehicle. After ordering Benson to get out of her vehicle, the suspect then exited Benson’s vehicle, got back into the truck, and drove away, according to the NOPD.