Marion County Sheriff’s office warns residents of fake arrest warrant calls and emails

Crime

by: Danica Sauter

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Marion County Sheriff’s office has warned their residents of phone and online scams involving individuals requesting payment for relieving an arrest warrant.

The scammers have requested payments by:

  • Gift Cards
  • Green Dot Cards
  • Prepaid Visa/Mastercards
  • iTunes Cards
  • Google Play
  • Payment Cards
  • Money Transfers

If you or a family member or loved one think that you have been contacted by a phone or email scammer and were told that you have a warrant from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office which can be settled by paying a fine over the phone or email, it is a scam.

Do not provide your card number and personal information to the scammer over the phone or send them pictures of prepaid card numbers.

If you are on the phone with a scammer, hang up immediately and contact the sheriff’s office.

