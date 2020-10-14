Man arrested for dealing meth after leaving game room in Athens

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after he left a game room for dealing methamphetamine on Tuesday night.

Michael Grubbs, 38, left the Silver Mine Game Room on State HWY 198 at around 10:30 p.m where he was pulled over by Deputy Joshua Barrios.

After Grubbs was was pulled over, he through something into a nearby ditch as Barrios approached.

Meth and other drug contraband was discovered.

Grubbs was taken to the Henderson County Jail where he could face charges of manufacturing and delivery and tampering with evidence.

Last week on Thursday, October 8, 11 people were arrested in Henderson County at another game room called Seven Points.

The 11 people were charged with organized crime, gambling offenses and drug possession.

“This is why we keep a close eye on these businesses,” Hillhouse said. “And I will continue to crack down on game rooms as long as they continue to cross the line and break the law.”