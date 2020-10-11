Lufkin man killed after being shot and chased in drive-by shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man was killed after being shot as a backseat passenger in a Chevy pickup.

The man was killed near the intersection of Lowery Street and North Timberland Drive.

The Chevy fled the scene after the disturbance at around 3:10 a.m.

The driver and the front seat passenger said they believed the suspect chased them down Timberland for several blocks.

They could not give a clear description of the suspects vehicle due to ducking and taking cover.

The vehicle stopped chasing them near the intersection of Timberland Drive and Paul Avenue.

The driver and passengers continued down Timberland Drive and met with officers on Tulane Drive.

By that time, the man in the backseat lost consciousness and was not breathing.

Officers performed CPR until a med unit arrived an paramedics took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to city officials the shooting was not related to any other shootings that happened earlier this year.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.