Longview man arrested after allegedly firing multiple gunshots inside motel room

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man is behind bars after allegedly firing multiple gunshots from inside his motel room.

On Wednesday morning, officers were called to a motel on Spur 63 after a caller reported multiple shots being fired at 3:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a door to a room riddled with bullet holes.

Jerome Waits, 52, was inside and refusing to come out. Police were able to talk to him and coax him out of the room by 7: 30 a.m. He was the only person inside the room.

No injuries were reported from the incident and Waits was taken to the Gregg County Jail.

He is charged with deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, which is a third-degree felony in Texas. Waits is facing up to 10 years in prison for the charge.

Waits has virtually no previous criminal record in Longview, except a minor misdemeanor charge in 1990.