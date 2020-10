TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Lindale man is behind bars and accused of sexually assaulting a child.

37-year-old Adam Aguirre was taken into custody around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to jail records.

He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond and a first court appearance has not been scheduled.

Aguirre has been arrested twice since 2018 on DWI charges. He was only convicted in the first arrest, where he pled guilty and spent 20 days in jail.