Henderson County man jailed on drug charges, outstanding warrants

Crime
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A traffic stop in Henderson County on Monday night led to the arrest of a man on drug charges.

Lester Lewis Rainwater Jr., 55, was pulled over in Gun Barrel City by a sheriff’s deputy when the deputy noticed he was not wearing a seatbelt, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

Rainwater, 55, was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Gun Barrel City. A deputy also found that Rainwater had LSD and marijuana, the announcement said.

Deputies charged Rainwater on the outstanding warrants and possessing drugs and booked him into the Henderson County Jail.

