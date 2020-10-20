Henderson County man jailed on drug charges, outstanding warrants

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A traffic stop in Henderson County on Monday night led to the arrest of a man on drug charges.

Lester Lewis Rainwater Jr., 55, was pulled over in Gun Barrel City by a sheriff’s deputy when the deputy noticed he was not wearing a seatbelt, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

Rainwater, 55, was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Gun Barrel City. A deputy also found that Rainwater had LSD and marijuana, the announcement said.

Deputies charged Rainwater on the outstanding warrants and possessing drugs and booked him into the Henderson County Jail.