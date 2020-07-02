Prosecutors reveal charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for alleged role related to Jeffrey Epstein scandal

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. House Democrats are asking for documents from federal prosecutors and Florida law enforcement officials as part of a probe into how financier Epstein received a secret plea deal more than a decade ago after he was accused of molesting underage girls.The House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr, asking for all emails about the plea deal and how victims should have been notified. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire, the FBI said Thursday.

Maxwell, who lived for years with Epstein, was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m., said FBI spokesman Marty Feely.

Epstein killed himself in a federal detention center in New York last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell was accused by many women of recruiting them to give Epstein massages, during which they were pressured into sex. Those accusations, until now, never resulted in criminal charges. The exact nature of the charges against her weren’t immediately revealed.

Maxwell has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some of the claims against her “absolute rubbish.”

