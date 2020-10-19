East Texas U.S. Attorney General works with federal law enforcement to shut down 6 fraud websites

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The U.S. Attorney General Stephen J. Cox partnered with federal law enforcement to shut down six websites and to protect consumers from Internet-based fraud schemes.

The six websites were apart of a telemarketing and online advertising scheme to deceive Amazon customers into purchasing unnecessary services to set up their Amazon Echo devices.

“Internet-based fraud schemes are challenging for law enforcement as they typically involve an organized group of con artists scattered around the world. The success of this investigation was the direct result of investigative actions taken by the Secret Service and the Department of Justice. The Secret Service will continue to strengthen our partnerships between the public and private sector, our law enforcement colleagues, and the Department of Justice. The Secret Service will continue to lead the fight against cyber-enabled fraud and hold accountable all those who seek to exploit U.S. citizens for their own illicit gain.” William Mack, U.S. Secret Service Resident Agent in Charge of the Tyler Resident Office

The seized websites contained photographs of Amazon Echo devices and alleged offer services to help Amazon customers activate their devices.

The websites had links to ‘download’ the Alexa app and rather than leading the customers to actually download the app, the websites simulated a download process that ended with an error message with a ‘failed to download.’

The websites then prompted customers to call specific numbers for technical support with the application.

Once customers called those phone numbers, so-called “technicians” working for the website operators would take remote control of the customers’ computers and convince them that there were “technical issues” that prevented their Echo devices from working properly.

The technicians would then sell the customers computer services to fix the fictional issues, charging the customers a fee ($99 for a two year plan or $149 for a four year plan) for registering Alexa software or providing network security.

The Justice Department recommends that Americans take the following precautionary measures to protect themselves from similar scams:

Before purchasing products or services to support electronic devices, check with the actual manufacturer or provider of those devices to determine whether those services are legitimate or necessary.

Do not click on links or open email attachments from unknown or unverified sources.

Do not download software to allow unknown or unverified sources to access your computers or your devices

Do not purchase services from telemarketers or online marketers when the solicitation lacks a written description of the services provided and for which no business address is provided.

Further recommendations and resources for victims of deceptive marketing scams and more information on how to avoid becoming the victim of fraud schemes can be found at www.ftc.gov.

Following the United States’ seizure of the websites, visitors to the sites will receive the following message:

The investigation was referred to by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas by the Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch, as part of its coordination of the Transnational Elder Fraud Strike Force.