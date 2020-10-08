East Texas men arrested on capital murder charges for disappearances of 2 potential witnesses in felony case

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas men have been charged with capital murder for the disappearances of two people back in 2018.

Gary Shepard, 50, and Kevin Shepard, 29, were indicted by a grand jury for the charges. Kevin was already being held in the Cass County Jail on an unrelated charge and was served with the arrest warrant on Tuesday.

Gary was arrested in Arkansas on Monday with the help of U.S. Marshals. He had already been wanted on a sexual assault indictment, which was also unrelated to the murder charge.

Back in September 2018, Donnie Combs and Cynthia Arnold went missing from Cass County.

Investigators believe that Gary Shepard targeted Combs because he was a prospective witness against him in an upcoming theft case. They also stated in a press release that they believe that Kevin carried out the murders while Gary directed him.

Under Texas law, they are both facing the death penalty, if convicted. The only other alternative sentence allowed would be life in prison without parole.

