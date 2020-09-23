Cass County woman sentenced 12 years for federal drug trafficking crimes

Crime

by: Danica Sauter

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A woman was sentenced for 12 years for federal drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, announced by U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox today.

Ashley Christine McDaniel, 34, of Avinger plead guilty on June 16, 2020 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison prison today by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.

According to information presented in court, on March 28, 2018, McDaniel delivered 26 grams of methamphetamine during a controlled purchase in Morris County for $500 cash.

In all, McDaniel delivered a total of approximately 59 grams of methamphetamine for which she received $1,170.  

McDaniel was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 16, 2019 and charged with federal drug trafficking crimes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51