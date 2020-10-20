UPDATE: 1 police officer in critical condition, another hit in arm following shooting in Houston

UPDATE: 11:11 a.m.

One officer is in critical condition, another was shot in arm following officer-involved shooting incident on Holly Hall Street in Houston. One person is in custody.

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – At least two police officers were shot in Houston on Tuesday morning.

The shootings occurred at 2600 Holly Hall, said information form the police department.

HPD Command Staff and PIO en route to 2600 Holly Hall. Preliminary information is that at least one officer is shot. Scene is still active. Please avoid area. Further updates will be tweeted. #hounews pic.twitter.com/CytO85yvT4 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 20, 2020

A SWAT team, numerous officers and other first responders converged on the area. Residents were being advised to avoid the area.

The condition of the officers was not immediately known.

The police chief asked for prayers for the officers.