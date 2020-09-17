Arkansas Man reports stolen UTV and arrested for $67,000 Insurance fraud and filing false report

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after falsely reporting his ATV was stolen and filing a $67,000 loss claim as a result of the theft.

On June 16th, Roderick Jenkins, 39, of Little Rock Arkansas reported that his 2018 Polaris UTV had been stolen from a friend’s house in Texarkana, Texas.

After filing the vehicle theft report, Jenkins contacted his insurance company and filed a $67,000 loss claim.

Detective Cory Motley began investigating and found out that Jenkins had stopped making payments on the UTV, and that it was about to be repossessed just before being reported stolen.

Motley developed information that Jenkins lied about the theft, repainted the UTV purple to change its appearance and still had it in his possession in the Little Rock area.

Courtesy of Texarkana Texas Police Department

Over the next three months, Motley investigated until he found out that Jenkins was supposed to be at a recreational ride at the Muddy Bottoms ATV Park in Serepta, Louisiana on September 3rd.

Motley contacted the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office and asked them to watch for his vehicle and a purple 2018 Polaris.

Shortly after Jenkins arrived at the event, another man showed up with a purple UTV loaded on a trailer and parked directly beside Jenkin’s RV.

Jenkins and the other man said they did not know each other, but later it was determined that they are brothers.

When examining the UTV, deputies found that the vehicle identification number (VIN) had been removed.

Deputies temporarily seized the UTV until the VIN could be confirmed.

Motley went down to Webster Parish to escort the UTV to a Polaris dealership in Bossier City, where they were able to electronically retrieve the VIN and verified that it was the stolen UTV.

Motley then got the two arrest warrants for Jenkins, who turned himself in here on Tuesday.

He was booked into the Bi-State Jail and released after posting a $30,000 bond later that afternoon.