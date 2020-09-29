Registered sex offender killed in Gregg County hit and run

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas sex offender with a long history of arrests and convictions was killed by a hit and run driver.

DPS Troopers are asking for the public’s help finding the vehicle and it’s driver with the investigation of a hit and run.

Homer Wayne Haley, 50, of Kilgore, was struck as he walked on Peavine road.

The crash occurred on Saturday, September 26 around 10:15 p.m. two miles west of Kilgore.

Investigators believe a small dark sedan, struck Haley and left the scene.

Haley was a known sex offender listed on the state registry. He was charged for indecency with a child sexual contact and had been arrested three times for sexual indecency with a child in Gregg County, as well as five times for theft.

Mugshots of Haley over the years taken from the state registry’s website

The sedan traveled less than half a mile then struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The driver of the sedan fled the crash scene and failed to stop and render aid.

In Smith County, Haley was arrested for assault twice, theft twice, and cruelty to animals twice.

According to DPS troopers, based on the evidence found at the scene, the hit and run vehicle may have damage to the front, including one or both headlamps.

Broken headlights discovered at the scene

Anyone, including automotive body shop owners/employees, that has information about the lens, the fatal crash or was in the area at the time, is encouraged to contact Sergeant Darren Thomas at the Longview Highway Patrol Office, 903-758-1789.

This is a developing story. KETK will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.