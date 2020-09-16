2 in custody after police chase in East Texas ends in fiery crash

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KETK/KTAL) – Two suspects are in custody after a police chase in East Texas involving a stolen car ended with a crash and a police cruiser catching on fire.

It happened in New Boston early Tuesday afternoon along I-30 westbound after officers spotted a car reported stolen out of Hooks and attempted to pull it over.

“They located or saw the car located at the Valero up at Interstate 30 and Main Street. The officers left the PD and headed to the location. As soon as we go to I-30 and Main Street the car was pulling out of the Valero. We activated our emergency lights and the vehicle refused to stop and the pursuit took place.” Sgt. Les Hunter, Hooks Police Department

One of the police vehicles collided with the fleeing vehicle near Exit 201, sending them both off the highway and into the grass. Both of the men in the stolen vehicle fled on foot.

Police say one of the suspects, Cheynne Hodge, was caught immediately. Police were able to catch the other suspect, 17-year-old Wesley Hogeland, a few miles down the road.

Officers on the scene say the hot police unit caught the grass on fire, which spread to the vehicle itself.

In spite of the crash, the fire, and the heat, there were no injuries.