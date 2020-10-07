13 people found inside sealed carboard boxes at Texas inspection checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas (KETK) – Border Patrol agents say they have taken 13 people into custody after being found inside sealed cardboard boxes inside the back of a van.

The discovery was made in Laredo at an inspection checkpoint on I-35 on Tuesday, according to our sister station WOAI.

Agents say they were speaking to the driver and a passenger when a K-9 officer alerted them to several boxes in the back. When they were opened, 13 people were found sealed inside.

None of the suspected illegal immigrants appeared to be in need of medical assistance, the report said.