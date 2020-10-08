11 arrested in game room raid in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – 11 were arrested on Wednesday for 11 arrested for organized criminal activity, gambling offences and outstanding arrest warrants at the Seven Points also known as Kempcade.

Deputies located numerous attendants, workers and patrons, along with the property owner and manager.

During the search, deputies located methamphetamine, pills and numerous items of evidence of organized criminal activity.

Deputies seized $40,000 in cash, an SUV and a trailer which were all being used to conduct the illegal operation.

After Investigators obtained a search warrant, on Thursday investigators located more evidence connected to the game room including other vehicles, a stolen firearm and over $16,000 in cash.

The following suspects were arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity and gambling offenses:

Matthew Bielicki, 23 years of age

Trudy Marler, 25 years of age

Amanda Clark, 40 years of age

Kenny Marler, 27 years of age

Kitti Nugent, 52 years of age

Tracy Chadwick, 57 years of age

Kimberly Miller, 58 years of age

Alynn Powell, 26 years of age

Tiffany Neel, 44 years of age

Daniel Taylor, 39 years of age

Lisa Porter, 48 years of age

Nugent was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity, gambling offenses, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Neel, Taylor and Porter were all arrested for outstanding arrest warrants.

This is an ongoing investigation and there will be other arrests made in reference to the game room investigation.