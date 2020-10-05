1 Lufkin woman injured in overnight shooting

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Lufkin woman was injured in a shooting early Monday morning and local police are asking the public for more information.

The incident occurred at 2:45 a.m. in the 600 block of North Avenue. The woman had just gotten home from work, was making coffee in her kitchen, when she heard gunshots.

Moments later, she realized she had been injured. She was taken to a local hospital and will fully recover.

Three other people were inside the home, but were uninjured.

A neighbor reported being woken up by the sound of gunshots. She said she looked outside and saw smoke in the air, but she did not see anyone or hear any vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.