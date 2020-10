First responders are investigating after a home goes up in flames in the Kilgore area. Authorities said the blaze broke out at a house on the 2500 block of Stone Road sometime Sunday evening.

Authorities did not divulge if anyone was inside the home at the time or how it started. The public was asked to avoid the area as first responders worked the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.