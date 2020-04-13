COVID-19 nurse sleeps in van at Tijuana hospital to keep her family safe

Silvia Rosas Saucedo is a nurse with Tijuana’s General Hospital. Instead of heading home after work, she has decided to sleep in her car just outside the hospital rather than going home and possibly expose her family to COVID-19.

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Silvia Rosas Saucedo works as an internal medicine nurse in Tijuana’s General Hospital.

She has turned her van into a small hotel room as a way to avoid possibly contaminating her family.

“My job is to offer quality care, attention and the best service to our patients and you may think this isn’t serious or real, but people are getting sick, getting this virus and I don’t want any member of my family to catch it because of me,” said Rosas.

Rosas says she spoke with her family about this and discussed the risks, that’s when she decided to start parking her van on the hospital’s lot instead of going home.

“We get all my uniforms for the week, my shoes, blankets, everything I might need, we even removed one of the seats inside the van so we could fit a mattress in there,” said Rosas.

“Yes, I’m afraid all the time, I don’t even know if I might have the virus because the first few weeks symptoms may not even show, after two weeks you would start showing symptoms, in all honesty we don’t know if we have it.”





Rosas says she’ll continue doing this until the coronavirus is controlled.

