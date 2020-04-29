COVID-19 more lethal in Tijuana than sister city San Diego

People with COVID-19 symptoms and relatives wait outside the ER of the IMSS Hospital General Regional No. 1 in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 16, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. – Baja California state has one of the highest rates of infection per capita in the country. The Mexican government announced on April 16, 2020 the extension of mitigation measures for COVID-19, until end of May. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP) (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Despite having 75 percent fewer coronavirus cases, the Mexican city of Tijuana has more COVID-19 deaths than San Diego County.

According to stats provided by Baja California’s Secretary of Health, there have been 765 people infected with the virus in Tijuana, 130 of whom have died.

In San Diego County, 3,141 cases have been confirmed with 113 fatalities.

The results indicate that in Tijuana, 15 percent of those who get the virus will die, while in San Diego, the number is 3.5 percent.

Though the amount of testing being conducted can also result in a higher death rate, one of the primary reasons given for the disparity in numbers is that Tijuana significantly fewer respirators than San Diego.

And if the trend continues with escalating cases in Tijuana, they will run out of respirators by Saturday according to Alonso Perez, the state’s Secretary of Health.

“We have 10 ventilators at our disposal in all the hospitals in Tijuana, we’re trying to bring as many as we can get from neighboring communities such as Mexicali and Ensenada,” Perez said.

He added that for every 10 people who leave the hospital, 12 will come in testing positive for COVID-19, and one of them will require a respirator in Tijuana.

Perez said they are trying to acquire 60 ventilators from other public and private sources.

