Court denies bond for, upgrades charge against man accused of killing Nassau Bay police sergeant

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The man accused of killing Nassau Bay Police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan will be tried on a charge of capital murder.

Henderson, 21, made his appearance in court Friday. That court denied him bond and upgraded the charge against him from felony murder to capital murder.

Henderson allegedly hit Sullivan with his car and killed her when she and other Nassau Bay officers were conducting a traffic stop in an effort to serve a warrant for domestic violence against Henderson.

He fled the scene and was arrested after a two-day manhunt that included DPS issuing a statewide Blue Alert.

Henderson appeared in court wearing Sullivan’s handcuffs.

His mother, Tiffany Henderson, and her boyfriend also were booked for helping Henderson hide from law enforcement.