Corsicana Police searching for missing 16-year-old

CORSICANA, Texas – The Corsicana Police Department needs your help to find a missing girl.

Police received a report on February 28 about 16-year-old Pilar Garcia-Dominguez leaving school with an unknown friend who was said to have taken her home. Pilar has not been heard from since.

Pilar does not have a cell phone or social media known to her mother. She is approximately 5’2”, weighs 130 pounds, has brown eyes and hair, and is known to wear bright red shoes.

The only person she is known to associate with is a boy at the high school who lives in the Richland area. Pilar may or may not be at this residence, but it has been checked twice by law enforcement and she was not found. At this time, foul play is not anticipated.

If you have any information about Pilar’s whereabouts, you can contact the Corsicana Police Department. If it is during business hours, please contact Sgt. Dan McAninch at 903-654-4911, who is investigating this case.