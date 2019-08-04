Corn maze brings message about suicide prevention

WISCONSIN (KETK) – One farmer is spreading a powerful message, the only way he knows how. Through his farm.

His 10-acre maze helps spread suicide prevention, where each winding row spells out “Your Life Matters.”

The farmer, John Govin, hopes those three simple words help someone who really needs it.

“We had a family member that chose to end his life and on the way to the funeral this winter, we just decided we could have a corn maze,” he said

Govin says there’s an above-average percentage of farmers that commit suicide.

With the economy being down, it’s hard for some farmers to continue.

He hopes to spread awareness, and starting with one simple message is his way how.