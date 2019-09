TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After Cork Food & Drink closed its doors on July 28, it is merging with The Original Pancake House under a new name, according to the restaurant’s Facebook post.

The new restaurant will be called Cork Neighborhood Bistro and located in The Original Pancake House building at 7278 Old Jacksonville Hwy.

Plans are to open on October 10 and serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

