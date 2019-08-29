Consumer watch: Labor Day travel expectations

(CNN) – The labor day holiday is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

It’s considered the unofficial end of summer–and whether you’re flying to your labor day destination or driving there–

Prepare for large crowds.

According to Trip Advisor– 61-percent of those traveling will be hitting the road, while 27-percent will be flying.

Among the top trips this year–

A beach getaway

A trip to the city

An escape to the lake

A mountain getaway or a visit to a national park

Quick trips to the city were also popular

The survey found New York City, Washington DC, Boston, Los Angeles, and Orlando were the top destinations.

“Most folks told us that they’re really in it for the long haul. They want to get away, feel relaxed, enjoy time away from their homes with most people traveling more than 500 miles,” said Elizabeth Monahan with Trip Advisor.

No matter how you’re getting there keep these two key dates in mind.

Trip Advisor says Thursday August 29 and Tuesday September 3 will be the busiest days.

But if you can’t avoid them, pack your patience.

“Try to leave a little bit earlier than you normally would or even later in the day to help avoid some of those busy traffic roadways and long lines at the airport,” said Monahan.