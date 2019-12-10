White Castle recalls frozen burgers over listeria contamination

Live Now
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – White Castle is recalling multiple frozen hamburger products in grocery stores over concerns of listeria contamination.

The recall is for frozen 6 pack cheeseburgers, frozen 6 pack hamburgers, frozen 6 pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, 16 pack hamburgers, and 16 pack cheeseburgers with best by dates from “04 Aug 2020” to “17 Aug 2020.”

Click here to see a list of affected products. No illnesses have been reported so far, according to the company.

White Castle said that a third-party ran a test that showed listeria in products from a manufacturing facility. Production was immediately halted and sanitation efforts are underway, the company said in a statement.

White Castle said customers who purchased any of the recalled items should dispose of them or return them to the store for a refund.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious illness and even death in children, the elderly, and those who are frail.

