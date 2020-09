TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Walmart and target are taking on Amazon’s upcoming Prime Days in October with sales of their own.

Walmart has announced “The Big Save,” which runs from October 11-15. The mega-retailer has advertised low prices in areas including electronics, toys, and home.

Target meanwhile will be holding “Deal Days” on October 13 and 14, the same dates as Amazon’s Prime Days.

The company has promised “digital deals on hundreds of thousands of items with more details to come.”