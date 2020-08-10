UPS plans to impose fees during holiday season to offset surge in online orders

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UPS plans to impose hefty fees during the holiday season to help offset the cost of an unexpected surge of online orders in the midst of the global pandemic.
The fees could be as high as $3 per package for ground shipments and up to $4 for air packages.
The newly planned fees come as UPS and Fedex try to offset higher costs from the influx of packages flowing through their network.
They have already imposed additional fees on larger shippers and have raised prices on some customers.