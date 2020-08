TYLER, Texas (KETK) – United Airlines has decided that it will eliminate some of their change fees – permanently.

The new policy will apply to domestic ticket-holders in economy and premium cabins.

Atarting in January, passengers will be able to fly same-day standby or change flights for free.

Before then, United will be extending its waiver for tickets issued before then.

It allows travelers to change flights as many times as they want with no penalty.