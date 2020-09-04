Taco Bell says adios to some menu items

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It is no secret Taco Bell has been taking off fan favorites from their menu, and their Mexican pizza, Pico De Gallo and Shredded Chicken is no exception.

The restaurant says this move will make room for new innovation for instance a new tropical iced drink and a chicken melt.

Last month the fast food chain got rid of several items including the seven-layer burrito, the nachos supreme and the beefy fritos burrito.

These changes were made to be more efficient during the pandemic.

This time around, the restaurant says it is getting rid of the Mexican pizza to make good on its eco-friendly commitment as well as diced tomatos replacing the Pico De Gallo.