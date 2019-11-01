Nestlé recalls read-to-bake cookie dough after reports of rubber found in products

Nestle USA is recalling some ready-to-bake cookie dough.

The recall was announced after company officials said they received reports of pieces of rubber in some products. They said the source of the rubber has been identified and the issue was fixed.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported that required medical treatment.

The recall affects the ready-to-bake refrigerated products with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295.

The following products are included in the recall:

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Fall’n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz)

M&M’S® Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M’S® Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M’S® Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)

Consumers who may have purchased the products listed above should not prepare or consume them but should instead discard the product. Please retain your proof of purchase and contact Nestlé Consumer Services at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.