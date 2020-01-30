Nearly 160,000 infant sleepers recalled due to suffocation risk

(WIAT & CNN) Parents if you have an infant sleeper, you may want to double-check it before you put your baby into it. Multiple infant sleepers are being recalled due to suffocation risk.



1. Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat

More than 111,000 Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seats have been sold in the U.S. and another 1,800 have been sold in Mexico.

The lounger is a rocking seat and a vibrating lounger, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The seats were sold by Graco in Target, Babies R Us, other stores and online retailers from 2013 to 2018 and for about $80.

2. Evenflo Recalls Pillo Portable Napper Inclined Sleepers

This recall involves the Evenflo Pillo Portable Napper with model number 12132125.

The model number is located on a label on the leg of the product.

The product is a padded inclined napper.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Evenflo for a cash refund or voucher.

3. Delta Enterprise Corp. Recalls Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position

Beautyrest Beginnings Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns; Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Sleeper; Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder, and Sleeper; 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Feeder and Incline Sleeper and others.



This recall involves the Delta Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns (and other branded versions listed above) with model numbers 27404-2255, 27404-437, 27404-758, and 27404-942. The model number is located on the label and frame. The product is an inclined sleeper that has a manual rocking feature and also has a feeding position.

4. Summer Infant SwaddleMe By Your Bed inclined sleeper

Summer Infant is recalling its SwaddleMe By Your Bed inclined sleeper.

About 46,300 sleepers were sold by retailers like Amazon and Buy Buy Baby from March 2017 through December 2019 for about $99.

One model is under recall — 91394. The number can be found on a crossbar tube of the frame.

For more information call Summer Infant at 1-800-426-8627 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit summerinfant.com.